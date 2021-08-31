Advertisement

Bonnaroo 2021 canceled due to weather concerns

Those who purchased a ticket for the festival will receive refunds to the original method of payment, according to the announcement.
(WZTV via CNN Newsource)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spokespersons with Bonaroo announced Tuesday that the music festival would not be happening this year. Bonaroo officials decided to cancel the event because of weather concerns.

“We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas,” the announcement said.

Those who purchased a ticket for the festival will receive refunds to the original method of payment, according to the announcement.

