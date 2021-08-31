Claiborne Co. school officials will not move to virtual learning unless advised by state

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claiborne County Schools officials have told parents their plans on moving to virtual learning, saying they do not plan to move online.

School officials say they will not offer an online virtual option for students unless Governor Bill Lee declares a state of emergency for the district or the state.

Officials say if a school or the district is closed due to weather or illness, they will use their stockpile weather days.

In total, the school system has 13 stockpile weather days, but if the school uses all 13 then school officials will make up those days by taking away vacation days, or an extension of the school year.

