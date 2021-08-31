Advertisement

Classes canceled for McMinn County Schools due to flooding threat

Officials with McMinn County Schools took to Facebook to announce no school on Wednesday due to flooding concerns.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with McMinn County Schools announced on Facebook that there will be no school in McMinn County on September 1.

“Due to continued rain forecast this evening and the threat of localized flooding in our county, there will be no school in McMinn County on Wed., Sept. 1,” officials stated in the post.

Athens City Schools will be on a normal schedule.

11 and 12 month employees still have to report by 10 a.m. if it is safe to do so.

Classes are set to resume on a normal schedule on Thursday, Sept. 2.

