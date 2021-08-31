Advertisement

Driver survives flipped vehicle crash with no injuries

The driver had excited the car when crews arrived and was reportedly uninjured.
Car flips due to wet roads
Car flips due to wet roads(Rural Metro)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro crews responded to a flipped vehicle car crash Tuesday afternoon, officials with the department said. The crash happened on Link Road at Babelay Road.

This afternoon at approximately 229pm, Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a reported car crash on Link...

Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

According to officials, the driver lost control of the car because of wet road conditions and flipped off the road. The driver had excited the car when crews arrived and was reportedly uninjured.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ag experts say fall armyworms have migrated to East Tennessee earlier this fall, where they can...
Invasion of the armyworms
Flooding on West Boulevard
Water rescue on Papermill Drive, according to officials
Some Knox County parents planned to keep their children out of school on Monday to up the...
Knox County parents planned ‘sick out’ due to COVID precautions in schools
Crash closes I-75
Tractor-trailer crosses interstate, crash closes I-75
Boys found unsupervised
Parents found of toddlers wandering in South Knoxville by KPD officers

Latest News

Bonnaroo 2021 canceled due to weather concerns
Dolly Parton Mural
Knoxville Dolly Parton mural defaced for second time
Union County Schools close for two weeks due to COVID-19
Rounds of heavy rain and storms continue.
Heather tracks flood risks with heavy rain, storms from Ida