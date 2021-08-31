Driver survives flipped vehicle crash with no injuries
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro crews responded to a flipped vehicle car crash Tuesday afternoon, officials with the department said. The crash happened on Link Road at Babelay Road.
According to officials, the driver lost control of the car because of wet road conditions and flipped off the road. The driver had excited the car when crews arrived and was reportedly uninjured.
