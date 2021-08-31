Advertisement

Drowning marks Tennessee’s 17th boating-related death this year

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said it responded to a drowning call at Rock Harbor Marina on the Cumberland River shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Wildlife officials say the drowning of a Tennessee man in the Cumberland River over the weekend marks the state’s 17th boating-related death this year.

Investigators said a man was on the bow of a 33-foot boat as it was approaching the fuel dock at the marina and fell overboard. Rescue crews searched the area and found the body of a 52-year-old Hendersonville man in 30 feet of water.

