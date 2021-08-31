Advertisement

Fauci says mandating COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren ‘a good idea’

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci is offering his support for mandating COVID-19 vaccines for children attending school.

Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday he believed the mandate was “a good idea.”

The disease expert said he likes the idea because it has a strong benefit-risk ratio, and there’s precedent for requiring vaccines in public schools.

“This is not something new,” Fauci said. “We have mandates in many places in schools, particularly public schools, that if in fact, you want a child to come in, we’ve done this for decades and decades, requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis. So this would not be something new, requiring vaccinations for children to come to school.”

Support for mandates has increased since the highly transmissible delta variant has caused a spike in cases among younger Americans.

While there has been intense debate around vaccine mandates for schoolchildren, no COVID-19 vaccine is approved for kids under 12.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Knox County parents planned to keep their children out of school on Monday to up the...
Knox County parents planned ‘sick out’ due to COVID precautions in schools
Flooding on West Boulevard
Water rescue on Papermill Drive, according to officials
Boys found unsupervised
Parents found of toddlers wandering in South Knoxville by KPD officers
A WAVE 3 News crew encountered more than a dozen Wednesday afternoon looking for the masks but...
State bans on school mask mandates face federal civil rights inquiries
Ag experts say fall armyworms have migrated to East Tennessee earlier this fall, where they can...
Invasion of the armyworms

Latest News

Experts warn gas prices will rise due to Hurricane Ida.
Gas prices expected to rise after Hurricane Ida
The Listening Room
The Listening Room opens in Pigeon Forge
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
AP source: Pats cut Newton, clearing way for Jones to start
Rounds of heavy rain and storms continue.
Heather tracks flood risks with heavy rain, storms from Ida