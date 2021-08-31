Great Smoky Mountains offers volunteer opportunities in September

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park staff are hosting several volunteer workdays in September on trails throughout the park.

Volunteer service will be alongside park staff and will help repair erosion control features, cut back overgrown vegetation, and perform general trail tread maintenance on 848 miles of the maintained trails throughout the park.

Workdays will be held on Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in North Carolina on Sept. 8th, 15th, and 22nd and in Tennessee on Sept. 2nd and 9th .

In addition, a special opportunity will be held in North Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 25, in honor of National Public Lands Day.

For the trail workdays, volunteers will be expected to hike up to four miles per day while performing hard labor, and will receive training to be able to safely use hand tools.

The minimum age of participants is 16. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a responsible parent or guardian.

Currently, individuals are required to wear a mask in crowded outdoor locations when a six-foot physical distance cannot be maintained.

Volunteers will need to wear boots or sturdy closed toed shoes, long pants, and appropriate layers for inclement weather. They are also advised to bring a day pack with food, water, rain gear and any other personal gear for the day.

Pre-registration is required as space will be limited.

Please contact Trails and Facilities Volunteer Coordinator Adam Monroe at 828-497-1949 or adam_monroe@nps.gov for workday details and to register.

