Heather tracks flood risks with heavy rain, storms from Ida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rounds of heavy rain and storms continue really into Wednesday, with the Flash Flood Watch until 2 p.m. The WVLT First Alert is in place for flooding risks, ponding on roads, and isolated stronger storms possible. This tapers off Wednesday afternoon, and clearing just in time for the home opener of the UT football season.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The Flash Flood Watch continues, and we’re still on track for a range of one to three inches of rain from Ida across our area.

Downpours continue at times the rest of today. There are some pauses, but not enough. We’re at a 100% coverage of our area for most of the day and into tonight, with only those small breaks. This keeps it cooler, with a high today around 76 degrees in the Valley, and low 70s on the Plateau. The Flash Flood Watch continues, so please remember to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!” If you see high water, don’t attempt to go through it. That road may not be there, and flowing water can easily move a vehicle. It’s breezy at times, with gusts around 20 mph. The Smoky Mountains can feel gusts up to 50 mph, with a Wind Advisory until 8 AM Wednesday.

Tonight, rounds of rain continue with an 80% coverage most of the night, and a low around 70 degrees by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, we’ll see the downpour coverage of our area gradually decrease. From around 80% early morning to 40% in the afternoon. We’ll see some cloud breaks, and feel the winds turn as Ida moves away. We’ll have a Northwesterly breeze between 5 and 10 mph and occasionally stronger gusts. The high will still be on the cool side, at only 77 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

After a big tropical system, we have really nice, mild weather. Not only will it be mostly dry, it will be a lot less muggy, and quite a bit cooler.

Thursday is mostly sunny, with a high of only 80 degrees. Spotty rain is leftover in the Smoky Mountains. The I’m All Vol forecast is great for the 8 PM game at Neyland Stadium! Although, you might want to find an orange jacket as it cools down.

Thursday's home opener against Bowling Green. (WVLT)

We’ll actually start Friday in the 50s, and then warm to around 83 degrees with more sunshine.

This weekend comes with a few clouds and only spotty rain chances.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

