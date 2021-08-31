Kendra Scott Jewelry supports middle Tennessee family affected by flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mariah King said she started getting warnings that flooding was possible at her Waverly, Tennessee home early that morning, just before feet of water covered everything she owned.

“I said, I think my house is about to flood,” said King on the phone with her mother. “And one of the most scariest, just terrifying experiences that I’ve ever been through, especially since Ember is a medical baby.”

Her 4-year-old daughter, Ember, was born one pound, seven ounces. Her first nearly three hundred days were spent in the NICU. She still requires medical care and a tracheostomy tube. King said that’s all she could think about as nearly three feet of water was inside her home.

“And since she has a trach. It’s kind of a trach parent’s biggest fear is being surrounded by so much water, and not being able to you know, make sure that she was safe,” she said.

King said she pulled her daughter on top of her mattress, hoping to keep her dry, as she watched her home flood. King says she lost medical equipment, important family treasures and her car. Once the water started to recede, she said she carried her daughter and walked towards the nearest gas station until they were rescued.

“We just have to save Ember and do everything that we can. And only by the grace of God, you know there were angels watching over us. They had to be, in order for us to be protected the way that we did,” said King.

Word spread of a mother and daughter who needed help and Halle Pinkham, marketing and philanthropic manager at Kendra Scott Jewelry, thought there was something they could do in their stores to support them.

“We wanted to touch on the story and be able to help Mariah and her family rebuild from their flood devastation and what we did is, we created a kindred gifts back of it,” said Pinkham.

The jewelry store is donating 20 percent of every sale in stores and online straight to Mariah and Ember’s relief fund. The fundraiser lasts until midnight Tuesday. Enter GIVEBACK-AMQBZ at checkout in the coupon box.

Kendra Scott also created a page that includes an Amazon Needs List and Go Fund Me page for King and her daughter.

“Oh my gosh. I’m speechless. To know that Kendra Scott, someone who is so influential notice just little Oh, me and Ember, was very flattering and like I said, almost overwhelming at the same time,” said King.

You can follow along with Ember’s story on her Facebook page.

