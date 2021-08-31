Knox Co. School’s release COVID data dashboard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department has provided a COVID-19 contact tracing dashboard that provides information about student and staff case data to Knox County Schools.

The numbers will be updated daily from Monday through Friday, officials said.

According to Knox County schools, “active cases” represents the number of confirmed cases by the Health Department.

The Knox County Health Department is responsible for contact tracing, and for communicating guidance to individuals who are identified as close contacts.

Knox County Schools will also notify families in the event of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in their school, according to officials.

As of August 23, Knox County Schools reported 219 active student cases and two active staff cases.

As of August 31, Knox County Schools reported 596 active student cases and 95 active staff cases.

The district has not requested a waiver for virtual learning, according to KCS officials.

Virtual options were available for students last year, but that option will not be available this year due to the State Board of Education rules, officials said.

The Tennessee Department of Education’s school COVID-19 dashboard will go live after Labor Day. The dashboard will be aligned with U.S. Department of Education ESSER reporting requirements.

School districts will be provided the options to report COVID-19 positive student and staff cases by 6 p.m. on Mondays, after which the dashboard will begin to populate new information each week.

Additional information regarding what school systems have to report can be found on the Tennessee government website.

The student attendance rate for August 31, was 83.8 percent for students and 90.6 percent for staff, according to officials with KCS.

