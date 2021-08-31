Knoxville Dolly Parton mural defaced for second time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Dolly Parton mural located in downtown Knoxville was defaced over the weekend, officials with the Knoxville Police Department told WVLT News.

According to a report from KPD, the department received a report that the mural had been defaced around 12:30 p.m. Monday. There were no cameras to capture video of a suspect, who remains unknown at this time, officials said.

The mural was coated with a special clear coat that allows for easier cleanup since this is not the first time it has been defaced, according to Megan Lingerfelt, who painted the mural.

The vandalism was assigned to a Property Crimes Unit investigator for further investigation, officials said.

