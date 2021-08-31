Knoxville mayor appoints Director of Community Safety

LIVE: City Of Knoxville Leadership Addition Mayor Indya Kincannon announcing a new leadership position to fight gun violence in her Administration. Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announced a new leadership position in her administration Tuesday morning by appointing Knoxville’s first Director of Community Safety.

The decision to appoint the new position was a response to a rise in gun violence in Knoxville.

“Our homicide rate is not slowing down, and we must do more right now,” she said. Kincannon said the new position will focus on community and law enforcement relationships.

The cabinet-level position, held by LaKenya Middlebrook, will help organize community-building projects like social outreach programs and police walks, Mayor Kincannon said.

“LaKenya Middlebrook is an effective and passionate leader who works tirelessly for justice in all situations,” Mayor Kincannon said. “She has established relationships with key partners that will help us build out sustainable violence interruption programs and other solutions that will work best in our city.”

Middlebrook currently holds a position as Executive Director of the City’s Police Advisory & Review Committee, city officials said in a release. She will transition to the new position in early September.

Middlebrook said at the announcement that she has researched ongoing as well as new strategies to help reduce violence in the Knoxville community. “I know that we all feel a sense of urgency right now to see change in our city,” Middlebrook said. “Every life matters in our city.”

Middlebrook also said that she will be working with organizations other than law enforcement to focus on community outreach. She also announced multiple planned virtual community events aimed at planning next steps in reducing violence.

As Community Safety Director, Middlebrook will meet with Mayor Kincannon and police chief Eve Thomas bi-weekly to discuss strategies for curbing violence, the release said.

“This work is critical to our city. It must be done right,” she said. “I look forward to working with so many in our community to do this work.”

