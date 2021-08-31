The Listening Room opens in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Listening Room Café, a venue for original music performances, has opened in Pigeon Forge.

Those who listen to a song at the venue may come up in their mind what the meaning of the song is, but for the writers there may be a different meaning behind the lyrics.

Live music now fills this listening room from the people who write songs. The owner says he believes in fostering a community that supports both established and up and coming song writers.

“It’s been my dream to expand the listening room for, you know 15 years now. The more I came here pigeon forge was just the perfect spot to be that first expansion city,” said Chris Blair, Owner of The Listening Room.

The 10,000 square feet of space has a full-service kitchen and will be open Monday through Saturday.

“We’re open to all genres of music, it just has to be original music so what you get is dinner show you come in you hear the stories behind the songs, so it could be a local writer that just wrote a song that day are very recent, and you’ve never heard it before,” said Blair.

