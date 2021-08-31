Masking, screening, distancing to protect healthcare workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Frontline medical workers treating you or your loved one now have a new written guideline to protect them at work. The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued its Emergency Rule that meets the requirement of the federal OSHA to have a plan in place for the healthcare industry.

TOSHA Assistant Administrator Larry Hunt says while many places like hospitals and nursing homes have already been following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, this written plan formalizes this. Hunt said, “The protective equipment that the employees are going to wear, they’ve already been wearing it. Screening of employees and patients coming into the facility. They pretty much, every place I’ve been personally, they’ve been doing that. They’ve been, ' do you have the signs and symptoms?, do you have a fever?’ Now it’s just written into the rule that they have to.”

Hunt said the Tennessee version of the rule is nearly the same as the federal rule, except it is more lenient with employers about notifying people who have been potentially exposed to COVID-19. The rule still calls on facilities to notify workers who have had close contact with someone who tested COVID-19 positive. Hunt said the rule does not require all healthcare employees to have COVID-19 vaccinations, but it does allow employers to determine vaccination status, as that can affect decisions made about distancing and other details in the work setting.

The Emergency Rule states, “Federal OSHA has determined that healthcare employees face a grave danger from the new hazard of workplace exposures to SARS-CoV-2 except under a limited number of situations (e.g., a fully vaccinated workforce in a breakroom). The virus is both a physically harmful agent and a new hazard, and it can cause severe illness, persistent health effects, and death (morbidity and mortality, respectively) from the subsequent development of the disease, COVID-19. The protections of this emergency rule which will apply, with some exceptions, to healthcare settings where people may share space with COVID-19 patients or interact with others who do - are designed to protect employees from infection with SARS-CoV-2 and from the dire, sometimes fatal, consequences of such infection.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.