Oak Ridge Schools hosts school supply drive for Humphreys County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following severe weather in Middle Tennessee, Oak Ridge Schools is hosting a recovery drive.

Oak Ridge’s Family Resource Center announced on Facebook that they intended on participating in the Flood Recovery School Supplies Drive for Humphreys County.

Our Family Resource Center is participating in the Flood Recovery School Supplies Drive for Humphreys Co. Asking for: Playdough and Crayons Can be dropped off at Willow Brook Elementary M-Th, Aug. 30-Sept. 2 Posted by Oak Ridge Schools on Friday, August 27, 2021

They asked for playdough and crayons to be dropped off at Willow Brook Elementary.

The drive started August 30th and will run through September 2nd from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m..

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.