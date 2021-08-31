Pedestrian killed in west Knox crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was called to the crash 11400 block of Parkside Drive/Turkey Cove area just after 4:30 A.M. Tuesday morning.

Deputies said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi-trailer truck on Parkside Drive near Turkey Cove area.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit is investigating the fatal accident, and officers are asking motorists to avoid the area as the road will remain closed until approximately 8:30 A.M. The identification of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.