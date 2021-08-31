Scattered rain and storms moving through

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to scattered moderate to heavy rainfall across the area. We expect this to continue as the WVLT First Alert Weather Day is in play for the possibility for flash flooding.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The rain really settles in for much of the day as waves of rain and storms from what’s left of Ida moves right over the top of us. Expect 1-2″ of rain for most, some locally heavier amounts will be possible. Remember don’t try to drive through water it only takes a matter of inches to sweep a car away.

Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 in Knoxville to 76 in Crossville.

Tonight, the heavy rain will continue under mostly cloudy skies and temperatures near 70 to start Wednesday.

Most of the region is under a level 3-out-of-4 for the risk of too much rain. That’s a full step above where we were for Fred. Rain is the big show here, as 2-3″ of rain is a good possibility for much of the region. There’s also a small (but it’s not zero!) threat for a brief tornado during the day on Tuesday. There’s not a lot of ‘straight line wind’ in Ida, at least not for us.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain intensifies Tuesday night but it’s leaving fairly early Wednesday morning, leaving west to east. The last of Ida’s storms will wrap up around lunch time Wednesday in the Smoky Mountains.

After that, we get the ‘classic’ sinking air behind a tropical system. That means sunny and MUCH MILDER weather. Not only will it be mostly dry, it will be a lot less muggy, and quite a bit cooler.

Lows could dip into the 50s for the first time in a long time! Plus the Vols season opener should be very comfortable, mostly in the middle 70s.

