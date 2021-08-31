Advertisement

Scattered rain and storms moving through

Expecting 1-2″ of rain on a WVLT First Alert Weather Day
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to scattered moderate to heavy rainfall across the area. We expect this to continue as the WVLT First Alert Weather Day is in play for the possibility for flash flooding.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The rain really settles in for much of the day as waves of rain and storms from what’s left of Ida moves right over the top of us. Expect 1-2″ of rain for most, some locally heavier amounts will be possible. Remember don’t try to drive through water it only takes a matter of inches to sweep a car away.

Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 in Knoxville to 76 in Crossville.

Tonight, the heavy rain will continue under mostly cloudy skies and temperatures near 70 to start Wednesday.

Most of the region is under a level 3-out-of-4 for the risk of too much rain. That’s a full step above where we were for Fred. Rain is the big show here, as 2-3″ of rain is a good possibility for much of the region. There’s also a small (but it’s not zero!) threat for a brief tornado during the day on Tuesday. There’s not a lot of ‘straight line wind’ in Ida, at least not for us.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain intensifies Tuesday night but it’s leaving fairly early Wednesday morning, leaving west to east. The last of Ida’s storms will wrap up around lunch time Wednesday in the Smoky Mountains.

After that, we get the ‘classic’ sinking air behind a tropical system. That means sunny and MUCH MILDER weather. Not only will it be mostly dry, it will be a lot less muggy, and quite a bit cooler.

Lows could dip into the 50s for the first time in a long time! Plus the Vols season opener should be very comfortable, mostly in the middle 70s.

We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Knox County parents planned to keep their children out of school on Monday to up the...
Knox County parents planned ‘sick out’ due to COVID precautions in schools
Boys found unsupervised
Parents found of toddlers wandering in South Knoxville by KPD officers
A WAVE 3 News crew encountered more than a dozen Wednesday afternoon looking for the masks but...
State bans on school mask mandates face federal civil rights inquiries
Dollar General celebrates new Knoxville store
Dollar General celebrates new Knoxville store
Flooding on West Boulevard
Water rescue on Papermill Drive, according to officials

Latest News

This is the third tropical system to impact us locally so far in 2021.
Ida the 3rd tropical system for us this year: First Alert
First Alert: Ida brings seriously heavy rain for many
First Alert: Ida brings seriously heavy rain for many
Scattered showers and storms with us for much of the week.
Spotty storms this afternoon, heavy rain ahead from Ida
Clouds increase ahead of Ida Monday
Clouds increase Monday ahead of Ida remnants arriving Tuesday