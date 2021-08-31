Science plus reading to boost brains

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WVLT) - Research is now revealing how the COVID lockdown could impact kids’ learning. One study estimated that kindergartners’ literacy learning may have slowed by as much as two-thirds during school closures. But a new curriculum may help students catch up. It involves combining two subjects for a better outcome.

When you think of science, you probably think of all the projects.

While these activities are fun, a new study from University of Pennsylvania finds science may also help early reading and writing skills. Education scientists assessed more than 1,500 kindergartners. They found students who participated in the ARC Core curriculum, which combined literacy instruction with science, performed better than others who took the standard curriculum, in reading comprehension, letter-naming fluency, and motivation to read. The ARC curriculum allowed classrooms to use fewer supplementary literacy programs and involved parents by sending books home daily for children to read.

Experts say parents should read to your kids 30 minutes a day and make it fun by including books about animals, bugs and other science topics. It’s a one-two punch that could have a positive effect on your child’s education.

The researchers say while there’s some evidence that integrating science and literacy benefits older students, this study is one of the first to examine the combination technique for younger students.

