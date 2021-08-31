The skinny from Falcons’ Loeffler on Milton and UT offense

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bowling Green Falcons out the Mid American Conference are preparing for a visit to Neyland Stadium on Thursday night.

Entering his third season as Falcons head coach, Scot Loeffler says this will be the first time playing a college football fans for 70% of his team. Nothing like having that first time be in front of a packed house at Neyland.

The coach was asked about Tennessee’s new starting quarterback Joe MIlton. He said, “We’ve watched Joe quite a bit,” Loeffler said during his press conference on Monday. “We study Michigan quite a bit, as well as we do Ohio State. I know I’m excited to see Joe go out there and play. I’m really excited for him.”

The coach was also asked about Josh Heupel’s up tempo offense and his response was revealing, “I think their offensive system is awesome,” Loeffler said about Josh Heupel’s offense. “I think they do a great job. You know, the misconception is they throw the ball all over the yard. They really don’t. They spread you out, and they run the football and force you to make tackles in space.”

The Vols and Falcons kick things off Thursday night at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.

