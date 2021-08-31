Advertisement

Tractor-trailer crosses interstate, crash closes I-75

The crash occurred near the I-75, I-40 split. Traffic has been backed up from Campbell Station Road to the crossing with SR 321.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LIVE: Tractor-trailer crash closes I-75, traffic backed up two miles https://bit.ly/3jwjUCU

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tractor-trailer crossed Interstate 75 and crashed, closing off the interstate Tuesday morning. The vehicle crossed from one side of the interstate to the other, causing backups in both directions.

Those interested can find more information on the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay map.

