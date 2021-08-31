Tractor-trailer crosses interstate, crash closes I-75
The crash occurred near the I-75, I-40 split. Traffic has been backed up from Campbell Station Road to the crossing with SR 321.
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tractor-trailer crossed Interstate 75 and crashed, closing off the interstate Tuesday morning. The vehicle crossed from one side of the interstate to the other, causing backups in both directions.
Those interested can find more information on the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay map.
