Union County Schools close for two weeks due to COVID-19

All school events, including athletics will be canceled during the closure as well.
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Union County Schools will be closed for two weeks starting Wednesday, Sept. 1, officials with the school system announced on Facebook Tuesday.

Union County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, Sept 1- Friday, Sept 10, 2021. All school events and athletics will be canceled during this time.

Posted by Union County Public Schools on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Officials with the school system confirmed to WVLT News that the closure is due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Officials said that both students are staff are currently out with COVID-19 and the school system is having trouble finding substitutes.

The closure will last two weeks and end on Sept. 10, officials said.

