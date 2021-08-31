Water rescue on Papermill Drive, according to officials
Knoxville Police Department officials report someone had to be extracted from a car after intense flooding on Papermill Drive.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 30-year-old woman had to be rescued after her car veered off of Papermill Drive early Monday night, according to officials.
Officials told WVLT News that when the fire department arrived, the driver was outside of her car, clinging to a tree. She was transported to a local hospital out of precaution.
No injuries were reported.
Downtown West Boulevard was closed between Gleason Drive and Ray Mears Boulevard due to flooding, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
Papermill Drive between Weisgarber Road and Kingston Pike, Ray Mears Blvd. in front of the Veteran’s Affairs Clinic, as well as Park West Boulevard to Cedar Bluff Road were all flooded earlier, according to KPD officials.
You can report flooded roads at 865-215-4010.
Officials with KPD remind you that when you come across a flooded road, turn around, don’t drown.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.