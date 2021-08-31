Water rescue on Papermill Drive, according to officials

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 30-year-old woman had to be rescued after her car veered off of Papermill Drive early Monday night, according to officials.

Officials told WVLT News that when the fire department arrived, the driver was outside of her car, clinging to a tree. She was transported to a local hospital out of precaution.

No injuries were reported.

Downtown West Boulevard was closed between Gleason Drive and Ray Mears Boulevard due to flooding, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Water rescue on Papermill Drive brings one woman to safety. Sam Luther is live with the latest Posted by WVLT on Monday, August 30, 2021

Papermill Drive between Weisgarber Road and Kingston Pike, Ray Mears Blvd. in front of the Veteran’s Affairs Clinic, as well as Park West Boulevard to Cedar Bluff Road were all flooded earlier, according to KPD officials.

You can report flooded roads at 865-215-4010.

Officials with KPD remind you that when you come across a flooded road, turn around, don’t drown.

Downtown West Boulevard is closed between Gleason Drive and Ray Mears Boulevard due to flooding. One motorist already had to be extracted from the pictured vehicle. Please seek alternate routes instead of attempting to drive through flooded roads. Turn Around. Don’t Drown. pic.twitter.com/eTbjJZ8Gd9 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 31, 2021

