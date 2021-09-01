Advertisement

Businesses preparing for crowds for football season

Shops and restaurants near campus are looking forward to large crowds of people heading in Knoxville for football season.
First day in full pads during fall camp at Haslam Field on the UT campus
First day in full pads during fall camp at Haslam Field on the UT campus(Zack Rickens)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tommi Grubbs with Vol Shop says they had a line before they opened on Wednesday morning. People wanted to get a hold of the 2021 Vol Football Nike Shoe as well as t-shirts, jerseys, and ties for the big game.

“We can’t keep anything in stock because people are so excited for game day,” said Grubbs.

Football season is a big drive for customers to go to their store. People will stop by on game day to get UT Volunteers gear.

Stephanie Cunningham, a manager at Sunspot, says their restaurant is a campus icon that thrives off of the university.

“You can feel a noticeable shift in the air. Everyone is just excited,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham says they’re preparing for large groups of people. She’s asking people to be patient while they deal with long wait time during game days.

