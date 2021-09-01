Classes canceled due to flooding threat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with McMinn County Schools announced on Facebook that there will be no school in McMinn County on September 1.

“Due to continued rain forecast this evening and the threat of localized flooding in our county, there will be no school in McMinn County on Wed., Sept. 1,” officials stated in the post.

Athens City Schools will be on a normal schedule.

11 and 12 month employees still have to report by 10 a.m. if it is safe to do so.

Officials with Loudon County also announced school will be closed on Wednesday.

Classes are set to resume on a normal schedule on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.