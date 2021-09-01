Advertisement

Dogwood Arts launches student guitar design exhibition and auction

The guitars were designed by students from Knoxville, Oak Ridge and Chattanooga.
Guitar
Guitar(Dogwood Arts)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dogwood Arts has launched a new exhibition aimed at showcasing and auctioning student-designed guitars. The 2021 Epiphone Student Guitar Design Exhibition & Auction opens Friday, Sept. 3, at the Dogwood Arts Gallery and will feature 19 guitars, officials with the event said.

The guitars were designed by students from Knoxville, Oak Ridge and Chattanooga. Students from L&N Stem Academy, Grace Christian Academy, Halls Middle School, Bearden Middle School, Concord Christian School, Walker Valley High School, Hixson High School, The Howard School, McCallie School, Jefferson Middle School, Girls Preparatory School, The Howard School, Central High School and several homeschooled students contributed to the gallery, officials said.

The guitars will be on exhibition from Sept. 3 through Sept. 24 at Dogwood Arts before moving to the Songbirds Guitar Museum in Chattanooga. The auction will be held online and start at $75 per guitar. Proceeds will benefit the Songbirds Foundation’s Guitars for Kids program and youth art initiatives at Dogwood Arts.

Those interested in the auction can find more information at this website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ag experts say fall armyworms have migrated to East Tennessee earlier this fall, where they can...
Invasion of the armyworms
Crash closes I-75
Tractor-trailer crosses interstate, crash closes I-75
Flooding on West Boulevard
Water rescue on Papermill Drive, according to officials
Union County Schools close for two weeks due to COVID-19
Pedestrian killed in west Knox crash

Latest News

Bailey Baker works inside the COVID ICU Unit at UT Medical Center, she shares her view from...
East Tennessee hospitals sign open letter urging vaccinations amid capacity concerns
The Honey Baked Ham Company unveils pumpkin spice turkey
Find Your Fun: Events for you and your family this weekend
Find Your Fun to start your September
Few more pockets of rain and storms.
Some pockets of rain and storms left today