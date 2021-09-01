Dogwood Arts launches student guitar design exhibition and auction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dogwood Arts has launched a new exhibition aimed at showcasing and auctioning student-designed guitars. The 2021 Epiphone Student Guitar Design Exhibition & Auction opens Friday, Sept. 3, at the Dogwood Arts Gallery and will feature 19 guitars, officials with the event said.

The guitars were designed by students from Knoxville, Oak Ridge and Chattanooga. Students from L&N Stem Academy, Grace Christian Academy, Halls Middle School, Bearden Middle School, Concord Christian School, Walker Valley High School, Hixson High School, The Howard School, McCallie School, Jefferson Middle School, Girls Preparatory School, The Howard School, Central High School and several homeschooled students contributed to the gallery, officials said.

The guitars will be on exhibition from Sept. 3 through Sept. 24 at Dogwood Arts before moving to the Songbirds Guitar Museum in Chattanooga. The auction will be held online and start at $75 per guitar. Proceeds will benefit the Songbirds Foundation’s Guitars for Kids program and youth art initiatives at Dogwood Arts.

