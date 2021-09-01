Find Your Fun to start your September

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re still making your plans for this weekend, here’s some ideas to keep the whole family busy!

Friday, Sept. 3:

The streets of Downtown Knoxville will be brimming with art in forms for the First Friday of the month. Starting at 4 p.m., look for the ArtWalk flags to guide you to new art exhibits, live performances and dining opportunities. Festivities go until 11 p.m.

Also on Friday, see the beauty of Tennessee and Kentucky captured in pictures! The winners of the 7th Annual Big South Fork Photo Contest will be revealed at the Bandy Creek Visitor Center in Oneida. The Reception starts at 5 p.m. and will feature light refreshments and live music. No tickets necessary, the event is free!

Saturday, Sept. 4:

If you’re looking to shop local, you’re in luck! The Sustainable Future Center will host its Makers Market on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. area vendors will be showcasing their products. The family-friendly event will also have live music, food and activities for children. It’s free to attend.

Then at 3 p.m., School of Rock Knoxville will kick off its End of Summer Concerts! From Elvis and Chuck Berry to a hair metal tribute -- no rocker will be left out of the fun. The free event is open to all ages. It’s happening in World’s Fair Park until 9 p.m. Food trucks will be on site.

Sunday, Sept. 5:

Get your appetite and competitive spirit ready for the 8th Annual Big Kahuna Wing Festival in downtown Knoxville. You can still sign up for the wing eating contests. Gates open at 3 p.m. in World’s Fair Park, fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, $30 at the door. Children under 8 years old get in free. Price of admission includes 10 free wings!

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.