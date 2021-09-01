Gov. Bill Lee honors Oak Ridge 85 and Clinton 12

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee along with Lt. Governor Randy McNally (Senate, District 5) and State Representative John Ragan (House, District 33) paid homage to the courageous Oak Ridge 85 and Clinton 12 students. Both groups were the first to integrate schools in East Tennessee.

The special occasion took place at the Scarboro Community Center in Oak Ridge.

The Oak Ridge 85 were the very first black students to enter a segregated public school in the Southeastern United States as they attended Robertsville Junior High School and Oak Ridge High School in 1955.

The Clinton 12 broke segregation barriers in 1956 at Clinton High School in Clinton, TN.

For the first time in history, honorary high school diplomas were presented to the students of the Clinton 12, who were not able to graduate with their class.

Accepting a diploma for Joanne Crozier Allen Boyce in California, is her cousin, Julia Daniels.

She said her cousin, Boyce shared with her how difficult it was transitioning into the schools.

“She was very dedicated to getting her education, and at that time it was very hard to go to school there because they would pull her hair and do different things like that so it got to the point where they were missing school. So it was very hard at that time,” shared Daniels.

Larry Gipson of the Oak Ridge 85, said he wishes more of his classmates were able to see this monumental day.

“About 25 of us are left out of that 85 alive. To get this honor is 65 years late. This should have happened years ago when more of my classmates were still alive. What we did in 1955 need to be national news. And what you guys are doing with your mics on me and what have you, get it outside of Anderson County and Knoxville before we all die, ”said Gipson.

The event also celebrated the anniversaries of the desegregations of all 97 students.

The Oak Ridge 85 entered into the schools on September 6, 1955, with the Clinton 12 starting school on August 27, 1956.

It was only 65 to 66 years ago, when these courageous 97 students helped change the diversity we see in our school systems today.

