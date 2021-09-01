Advertisement

The Honey Baked Ham Company unveils pumpkin spice turkey

The turkey will be available at most Honey Baked Ham locations until Oct. 31.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Honey Backed Ham Company has unveiled its newest menu item: the pumpkin spice turkey. The turkey is covered in Honey Baked Ham’s glaze and a pumpkin spice blend.

Officials with the company describe the glaze as “sweet and crunchy.”

The turkey will be available at most Honey Baked Ham locations until Oct. 31.

