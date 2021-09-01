Knox County Schools sees attendance dip, no plans to request virtual learning waiver

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools saw an attendance dip for Monday, Aug. 30. According to data from school system officials, almost one in five students in the district did not attend school Monday.

The dip comes just after the Tennessee Department of Education made the decision to allow school districts to request a waiver allowing them to transition to online learning. School officials have not requested a waiver from the state at this time, officials said. School officials do plan, however, to meet and discuss COVID-19 Wednesday.

The Knox County School Board called a special meeting for Wednesday where they will discuss mandatory isolation leave for employees who test positive for COVID-19, changes to the school system’s COVID-19 tracker and the number of absences allowed during the school year. The Board plans to discuss the new COVID regulations this week and vote next Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Additionally, Tennessee Connections Academy, the state’s free virtual school, is full for grades K-8, a spokesperson with the school told WVLT News. The spokesperson was not able to confirm that parents had chosen to enroll in the school because of COVID-19, however.

The student attendance rate Monday was 83.8 percent and the staff rate was 90.6 percent, officials said.

