Knoxville restaurant to be featured on the Cooking Channel

By Whitney Turner
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s All So Yummy in Knoxville is getting its second feature on the Cooking Channel on Sept. 1.

The eatery specializes in gourmet grilled cheeses with adventurous ingredients. It will be highlighted on the “Use Your Noodle” episode of Food Paradise at 10 p.m.

Kim Wilcox is the owner of It’s All So Yummy, working alongside her daughter Gin Bixby who is kitchen manager. The two said it’s an honor to have their hard work and creativity be recognized in this way.

“I hope that [people] see that we’re different, we’re unique,” said Bixby. “It’s just somewhere they can come in, it’s about the atmosphere not just about the food.”

This October, It’s All So Yummy will celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Earlier this year, Wilcox released a cookbook featuring their grilled cheese recipes. You can buy it in store or online here.

