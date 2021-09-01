Advertisement

Knoxville woman indicted for Sept. 2020 murder

Holland was indicted for first degree murder, tampering with evidence and false reporting, officials said.
Shanida Holland
Shanida Holland(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shanida Holland, 43, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was indicted for first degree murder in the shooting of Shabaaka Awolowo, 39, on Sept. 17, 2020, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police identified Holland as a suspect after responding to Southside Flats Apartments on Fort Stanley Way where Awolowo was found dead from a gunshot wound. Holland was indicted for first degree murder, tampering with evidence and false reporting, officials said.

Holland was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond.

