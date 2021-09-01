Advertisement

Knoxville’s World Champion on the Water

Bearden sophomore Lauren Peters wins title with U19 Team USA squad in Bulgaria
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a sport where the success of the team depends on the unfailing effort of each individual. The sport is rowing and the quarterback of each boat is the coxswain.

A sophomore at Bearden High School, Lauren Peters is calm, cool and collected in that coxswain seat, so much so she earned a spot on the under-19 U.S. National team. With Lauren at the helm, the young ladies of team USA would take care of business overseas in Bulgaria and return home with a world championship.

As for the strategy in their championship match Lauren says, “We finished first in the prelims, but we thought that some of the countries had probably held back. And once we got to the final, they definitely had held back, but we had also held back so it was really neat to just slowly come up, and finally take the win, and it felt really amazing to win. "

Discussing her athleticism, her coach John Davis says Lauren is a terrific runner as well. She says she would like to row in college and that the Olympics are not out of the question. There’s no doubt this talented young lady will be success in whatever she chooses to do.

