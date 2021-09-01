League of Women Voters urge Knox County School Board to implement masks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The League of Women Voters of Knoxville and Knox County sent an open letter to the Knox County School Board urging them to follow guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in schools Tuesday.

The letter addressed the recent rise in cases in the school district and asked board members to consider implementing guidelines like a mask mandate.

“As the Board initially indicated the intent to follow CDC guidance, we request that you institute the current guidance of masking indoors as Knox County Is an area of high transmission for COVID-19,” the letter said.

The Board is set to meet Wednesday evening to discuss COVID-19 in schools, but there is no plan to discuss a mask mandate, according to the meeting’s agenda. Instead, the Board intends to discuss mandatory isolation leave for employees who test positive for COVID-19, changes to the school system’s COVID-19 tracker and the number of absences allowed during the school year.

Cases and absences are rising in the district. Almost 20 percent of all Knox County’s students were absent from school Monday, according to data from Knox County Schools officials.

The student attendance rate Monday was 83.8 percent and the staff rate was 90.6 percent, officials said.

The letter can be read in full here:

The members of the League of Women Voters of Knoxville/Knox County support local government policies, decisions, and actions that promote the physical, emotional, mental, and social well-being of citizens. Because of this position, we strongly urge you to follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control in Knox County Schools to protect all of our citizens. Schools play a vital role in our community and in our public health. As the Board initially indicated the intent to follow CDC guidance, we request that you institute the current guidance of masking indoors as Knox County Is an area of high transmission for COVID-19. Many parents decided to send their children to school based on the understanding that appropriate guidance would be followed. Failure to follow that guidance is a violation of the trust they placed in you. LWVKKC is a nonpartisan organization, and this request is in that spirit. No one's health should be subject to partisan politics, particularly our younger citizens who depend on adults to make decisions in their best interest. KCS’s vision is “to grow lifelong learners who contribute their talents, strengths and skills to build a stronger community.” To achieve that vision, we must acknowledge the talents, strengths, and skills of medical professionals and scientists. Failure to do so undermines both education and public health.

