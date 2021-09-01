Local comic store petitions for Smokey the dog Funko Pop!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tall Man Toys and Comics is petitioning for a new Funko Pop! of the University of Tennessee’s mascot, Smokey the blue-tick hound.

According to the petition, Funko Pop! has made figurines of the mascots for LSU, Georgia, Clemson, UNC, Alabama and Kentucky, but not Tennessee.

“We have to show Funko Toys LLC and the Tennessee licensing department that this is a worthy cause and Tennessee fans deserve it,” the petition said. ”This is a huge money maker for the schools and former alumni like Heath Shuler, Albert Haynesworth, Eric Berry and many more!”

So far the petition has 268 votes, with a goal of 500.

Tall Man Toys and Comics has the largest selection of Funko items in the south. They also sell a wide variety of vintage and new action figures, statues, and new and back issue comics.

