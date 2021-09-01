Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to aggravated sexual battery

Rivera was sentenced to eight years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender when he is released.
Uriel Ernesto Rivera(KCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Uriel Ernesto Rivera pled guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery in court Tuesday, officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. Rivera was originally taken into custody in March 2019 following a grand jury indictment.

Sheriff Tom Spangler spoke on the guilty plea, praising the detectives who worked on the case.

“I am very proud of the work our Detectives did on this case. They are to be commended. Please remember the victim in your thoughts and prayers,” he said.

Rivera was sentenced to eight years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender when he is released.

