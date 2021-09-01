Advertisement

Milton humbled by chance to be QB1

Michigan transfer makes comments Tuesday night on new Tennessee Prime show
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gus’s World famous Fried Chicken, the site each week of the new Tennessee Prime show hosted by VFL Jayson Swain and Austin Price of Volquest.com.

Austin and Jayson will have current Vols on the show each Tuesday night at 7 p.m. and their first guests this week were offensive lineman Cade Mays and Tennessee’s new staring quarterback Joe Milton.

The Michigan transfer says he’s humbled by the opportunity and this second chance on rocky top, ”At the end of the day, and you know you have to be able to take whatever comes with it. And that’s probably the biggest thing, my first time being able to start at Michigan I was very excited. You walk around my chest off as best as I can be touched. And then on top of my situation that happened over there and I became the starter here, it was just like, I was home. I learned my lesson from what I did previously.”

Joe says he threw his first pass as a 5th grader and says it was duck, but it went far! He’s certainly come a long way and will face his first test Thursday night against Scot Loeffler’s Bowling Green Falcons. SEC Network will have the broadcast.

