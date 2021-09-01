Person trapped in house by fallen tree
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to Westland Drive Wednesday on the report that a person had been trapped in their house by a fallen tree.
The tree fell on the back side of the house causing significant damage, officials said. Crews were able to help the person out of the house, who was then taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
