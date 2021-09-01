Person trapped in house by fallen tree

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to Westland Drive Wednesday on the report that a person had been trapped in their house by a fallen tree.

This morning, Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue were dispatched to a residence on Westland Drive in west Knox... Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

The tree fell on the back side of the house causing significant damage, officials said. Crews were able to help the person out of the house, who was then taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.