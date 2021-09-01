Advertisement

Person trapped in house by fallen tree

The tree fell on the back side of the house causing significant damage, officials said.
Tree traps person in house
Tree traps person in house(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to Westland Drive Wednesday on the report that a person had been trapped in their house by a fallen tree.

This morning, Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue were dispatched to a residence on Westland Drive in west Knox...

Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

The tree fell on the back side of the house causing significant damage, officials said. Crews were able to help the person out of the house, who was then taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ag experts say fall armyworms have migrated to East Tennessee earlier this fall, where they can...
Invasion of the armyworms
Crash closes I-75
Tractor-trailer crosses interstate, crash closes I-75
Flooding on West Boulevard
Water rescue on Papermill Drive, according to officials
Union County Schools close for two weeks due to COVID-19
Pedestrian killed in west Knox crash

Latest News

Pedestrian killed in west Knox crash
It’s All So Yummy in Knoxville is getting its second feature on the Cooking Channel on Sept. 1.
Knoxville restaurant to be featured on the Cooking Channel
The city's proposal for Chilhowee Park will better utilize the 81-acre attraction. / Source:...
Voting opens for Midway Drive-In movies
Uriel Ernesto Rivera
Man pleads guilty to aggravated sexual battery