Scattered downpours this morning, drying out throughout the day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Flash Flood Watch has been canceled for the majority of our area, but isolated downpours and scattered showers continue throughout the morning hours. Roads are very wet this morning so you’ll want to give yourself plenty of time during that morning commute.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day continues throughout the morning hours due to wet roadways and scattered downpours. Remember to never drive through a flooded roadway. We are starting out with about a 60% coverage of rain this morning. That will go down to 40% coverage by the afternoon hours as the remnants of Ida move out of our region. The good news is highs will only get to near about 77 degrees.

Tonight, clouds will start to clear and we should remain mostly dry. About a 20% coverage of scattered showers is possible. Lows will drop to near 62 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

After a big tropical system, we have really nice, mild weather. Not only will it be mostly dry, but it will also be a lot less muggy, and quite a bit cooler.

Thursday is mostly sunny, with a high of only 80 degrees. Spotty rain is leftover in the Smoky Mountains. The I’m All Vol forecast is great for the 8 PM game at Neyland Stadium! Although, you might want to find an orange jacket as it cools down.

All Vol Forecast (WVLT)

We’ll actually start Friday in the 50s, and then warm to around 83 degrees with more sunshine.

This weekend comes with a few clouds and only spotty rain chances.

Wednesday Morning's 8-day Planner (WVLT)

