Advertisement

Sevier County man charged with attempted murder in officer-involved shooting

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Sevier County man was charged with one count of attempted first degree murder after shooting a deputy.
Lee Rakun
Lee Rakun(TBI)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have indicted Sevier County resident Lee Rakun, in connection to an officer-involved shooting in July, according to officials with the TBI.

Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on the 3000 block of Robeson Road in Wears Valley on July 13, according to officials.

When deputies arrived, 52-year-old, Rakun, was armed with a gun and shot a deputy. The deputy shot back and both were transported to a local hospital, according to a release by the TBI.

Rakun is charged with one count of attempted first degree murder and one count of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ag experts say fall armyworms have migrated to East Tennessee earlier this fall, where they can...
Invasion of the armyworms
Crash closes I-75
Tractor-trailer crosses interstate, crash closes I-75
Flooding on West Boulevard
Water rescue on Papermill Drive, according to officials
Pedestrian killed in west Knox crash
Union County Schools close for two weeks due to COVID-19

Latest News

A still image of Tuesday's ceremony honoring the Clinton 12 and Oak Ridge 85.
Gov. Bill Lee honors Oak Ridge 85 and Clinton 12
Oak Ridge 85
Gov. Bill Lee honors Oak Ridge 85 and Clinton 12
Knoxville City Council primary election
Unofficial results of the Knoxville City Council primary election
YWAC
YWAC needs volunteers to foster pets displaced from Hurricane Ida