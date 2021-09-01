Sevier County man charged with attempted murder in officer-involved shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have indicted Sevier County resident Lee Rakun, in connection to an officer-involved shooting in July, according to officials with the TBI.

Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on the 3000 block of Robeson Road in Wears Valley on July 13, according to officials.

When deputies arrived, 52-year-old, Rakun, was armed with a gun and shot a deputy. The deputy shot back and both were transported to a local hospital, according to a release by the TBI.

Rakun is charged with one count of attempted first degree murder and one count of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

