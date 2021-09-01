Some pockets of rain and storms left today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The worst of Ida has moved on, but we still have a few showers and storms developing at times in the lingering clouds. We’ll see more clouds and cooling, with mild conditions and low humidity to end the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The rest of today, we have a 40% coverage through the early evening with scattered rain and storms developing. The remnants of Ida move northeast, so we have a trail of clouds and high humidity left behind. The high is below average yet again, around 80 degrees. The wind also turns behind Ida, so we have a cool breeze out of the Northwest up to 10 mph and occasionally stronger gusts.

A stray shower is left going into tonight, but the sky is clearing. This does lead to quite a bit of fog to spread out, with spots of dense fog by the morning. The low will be around 62 degrees to start your Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The humidity is wiped out behind Ida, so we have some cooler mornings and mild days for the rest of this weekend.

Thursday is mostly sunny, with a high of only 80 degrees. Spotty rain is leftover in the Smoky Mountains. The I’m All Vol forecast is great for the 8 PM game at Neyland Stadium! Although, you might want to find an orange jacket, as it cools down.

All Vol Forecast (WVLT)

We’ll actually start Friday in the 50s, and then warm to around 83 degrees with more clouds at times.

A cold front moves through this weekend, with spotty pop-ups possible Saturday and then scattered rain and storms Sunday. Saturday warms to around 85 degrees, but then the scattered storms leaves Sunday closer to 79 degrees.

We’ll start off next week with clearing and some mild afternoons, ahead of a few more showers mid-week.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

