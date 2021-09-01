Advertisement

State department of health says 1 in every 85 Tennesseans has COVID-19

(Source: Southwest General Hospital Facebook)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Tennessee. Right now, one out of every 85 people in the state has COVID-19.

The Tennessee Department of Health says 79,000 people have COVID-19 across the state, over 3,000 of them are hospitalized and 600 are on life support.

Also, at an all-time high are the number of children hospitalized with the virus. Right now the number is 79. Governor Bill Lee says he doesn’t plan to change the state’s mitigation strategies.

“We know we have a huge challenge in this state,” said Lee. “We’re in the middle of arguably almost the capacity of our hospitals that we had in December. It’s certainly one of the significant two surges that we’ve had in our state. So we’re doing everything we can for our healthcare capacity.”

Lee continues to state that getting vaccinated is the way out of the pandemic.

So far, nearly 50% of those eligible for the vaccine have gotten at least one shot. Around 41% are fully vaccinated.

