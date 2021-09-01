TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for toddlers
They are believed to be with their non-custodial father
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for two toddlers out of Lenoir City.
One-year-old Anara Brewer and two-year-old Rykin Brewer have been missing since Tuesday. They are believed to be with their non-custodial father.
TBI believes they could be in a 2008 Honda Odyssey minivan with a Tennessee License plate with the number CXD312. TBI says the van has an upside-down triangle sticker on the driver’s side below the rear window.
If you see them or know anything about where they could be, you should call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 865-458-9081.
