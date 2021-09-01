TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for toddlers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for two toddlers out of Lenoir City.

One-year-old Anara Brewer and two-year-old Rykin Brewer have been missing since Tuesday. They are believed to be with their non-custodial father.

TBI believes they could be in a 2008 Honda Odyssey minivan with a Tennessee License plate with the number CXD312. TBI says the van has an upside-down triangle sticker on the driver’s side below the rear window.

This is an actual photo of the vehicle they could be in, a 2008 Honda Odyssey minivan, TN tag CXD312.



There is an upside-down triangle sticker on the driver’s side below the rear window.



If you have seen this vehicle, Anara or Rykin Brewer, call 865-458-9081 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/gG0ZtcQV1A — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 1, 2021

If you see them or know anything about where they could be, you should call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 865-458-9081.

