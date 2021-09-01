Advertisement

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for toddlers

They are believed to be with their non-custodial father
TBI issues Endangered Child alert for toddlers out of Lenoir City.
TBI issues Endangered Child alert for toddlers out of Lenoir City.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Claire Lewis
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for two toddlers out of Lenoir City.

One-year-old Anara Brewer and two-year-old Rykin Brewer have been missing since Tuesday. They are believed to be with their non-custodial father.

TBI believes they could be in a 2008 Honda Odyssey minivan with a Tennessee License plate with the number CXD312. TBI says the van has an upside-down triangle sticker on the driver’s side below the rear window.

If you see them or know anything about where they could be, you should call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 865-458-9081.

