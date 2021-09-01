Two Sevier County women honored with naming of building

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two women who’ve spent much of their lives helped to build a better Sevier County were honored Wednesday with a building that bears their name.

The Kile-Ogle Hall was officially dedicated at Walters State Community College Sevier County Campus.

It’s named for Emily Kile and Linda Ogle, both businesswomen, who work tirelessly to raise money for Walters State and other non-profits in the county.

On this project, they raised the $1.2 million needed to match the state’s more than $11 million, which is the first building on the Sevier campus mostly paid for by state money and not just Sevier County.

“it also is a symbol I think for the community that shows that the state is investing in Sevier County and Sevierville and how important it is for this county to make sure our residents are educated,” Said Tony Miksa, Walters State President. “The people of Sevier County have proven how much they value higher education.

The building opened in the fall of 2020 but because of the pandemic the college decided to hold off on a celebration.

This new building will house nursing and public safety programs.

In years past, Kile lead the way to renovate the library on the campus with her donations and influence in the community. Ogle provided funds for the development of the culinary arts baking kitchen.

Together they have donated or secured funds totaling over $2 million to benefit Walters State.

