Unofficial results of the Knoxville City Council primary election

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville residents got to vote for their favorite candidates on Tuesday, with the top two candidates in each district advancing to the general election.

Incumbent Tommy Smith will face Elizabeth Murphy in the general election for District 1, according to unofficial results.

Smith received 997 votes, leading Murphy who received 565 votes, according to the Knox County Election Commission.

District 2 candidates Andrew Roberto and Kim Smith, were the only two candidates on the ballot in the district, and will both advance to the general election.

The same is true for District 3, having Seems Singh and Nicholas Ciparro advancing.

Incumbent Lauren Rider received 1,779 votes in District 4 and will face off against Jim Klonaris who received 1,552 votes, according to the Knox County Election Commission.

District 6 incumbent Gwen McKenzie will face Garrett Holt in the general election.

Mckenzie pulled ahead with 871 votes, compared to Holt’s 420 votes, according to the Knox County Election Commission.

The general election will be on November 2.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.