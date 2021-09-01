Upset Knox County parents and staff rally before school board meeting
Upset parents, staff and students in Knox County Schools hosted a rally urging school board members to follow the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Upset parents, staff and students in Knox County Schools hosted a rally urging school board members to follow the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for COVID in the classroom.
The rally took place before the Knox County Schools Board of Education meeting and special called meetings on Wednesday.
They wanted the CDC guidelines to be followed including wearing masks, practicing social distancing and temperature checks.
Stephanie Kodish has a son in eighth grade whom she worries about his health because policies aren’t in place.
“We’ve had ongoing conversations about whether it makes sense for him to continue going there or look at other options which is heartbreaking because we want him to be a part of the public school system,” said Kodish.
All the decisions lie in the Board’s hands.
