Upset Knox County parents and staff rally before school board meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Upset parents, staff and students in Knox County Schools hosted a rally urging school board members to follow the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for COVID in the classroom.

The rally took place before the Knox County Schools Board of Education meeting and special called meetings on Wednesday.

Organizers and speakers want people to wear masks and get vaccinated. About 75 to 100 people have shown up to this press conference before tonight’s school board meeting. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/hYoZKsqKqL — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) September 1, 2021

They wanted the CDC guidelines to be followed including wearing masks, practicing social distancing and temperature checks.

Stephanie Kodish has a son in eighth grade whom she worries about his health because policies aren’t in place.

“We’ve had ongoing conversations about whether it makes sense for him to continue going there or look at other options which is heartbreaking because we want him to be a part of the public school system,” said Kodish.

All the decisions lie in the Board’s hands.

Some people have started speaking at the press conference started by teachers, staff and parents in Knox County Schools. Here’s some of the sights we’re seeing pic.twitter.com/tc31ng9AFf — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) September 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.