UT Football game day road closures you need to know

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you will be cheering on the Vols in Neyland Stadium this football season, expect some road closures before and after game time.

According to Knoxville city officials, here’s what you should plan for:

Before game time:

Todd Helton Drive/Chamique Holdsclaw Drive becomes one way south and east, stretching from Volunteer Boulevard to Lake Loudon Boulevard

Four hours before kickoff, no left turns will be allowed on Cumberland Avenue between 22nd Street and 17th Street

Three hours before kickoff, Peyton Manning Pass will close to traffic

Three hours before kickoff, Phillip Fulmer Way will close to traffic between between Middle Drive and Tee Martin Drive

Thirty minutes to kickoff, all of Phillip Fulmer Way will close along to traffic along with Middle Drive and Lower Drive

After the game:

Ramps from Alcoa Highway onto Neyland Drive will be closed

Southbound traffic on Alcoa Highway will not be able to exit eastbound onto Kingston Pike/Cumberland Avenue

Eastbound Neyland Dr. closed at Kingston Pike, Eastbound Neyland Dr. Ramp to Hall of Fame closed

All lanes of Lake Loudon Boulevard will travel south onto Neyland Drive The traditional southbound lanes will turn right onto Neyland Drive to travel west The traditional northbound lanes will turn left onto Neyland Drive to travel east

Neyland Drive will be one way east from Lake Loudon Boulevard to I-40 Eastbound Neyland Drive will be closed at Kingston Pike to Lake Loudon Boulevard Eastbound Neyland Drive ramp to Hall of Fame Drive will be closed Westbound Neyland Drive will be closed at Walnut Street

Southbound Hall of Fame Drive will be closed at Summit Hill Drive There will not be access to James White Parkway from Hall of Fame Drive at Cal Johnson Rec Center

Westbound traffic on Volunteer Boulevard will be closed at Joe Johnson Drive All traffic will be diverted onto Joe Johnson Drive to Neyland Drive

Phillip Fulmer Way will become one way south from Andy Holt Avenue to Lake Loudoun Boulevard

Peyton Manning Pass will become one way west from Phillip Fulmer Way to Volunteer Boulevard

Southbound traffic on 17th Street will be closed at Clinch Avenue All traffic detoured to westbound Clinch Avenue

All lanes of the Clinch Avenue Bridge between 11th Street and Henley Street will become eastbound traffic

Westbound Cumberland Avenue traffic will be closed Henley Street

Southbound traffic on 11th Street will be closed at Western Avenue

