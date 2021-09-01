Voting opens for Midway Drive-In movies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Voting has opened up for this year’s movie lineup at Midway Drive-In, officials with the event announced Wednesday. The Midway Drive-In, run by the City of Knoxville and the Knox County Public Library, will be held at Chilhowee Park starting Oct. 1.

Event officials are asking the public to vote on the lineup in four categories: Kids and Animated films, Action and Adventure, School Days and Spooks and Spirits. Voting will run through Sept. 12, and the final lineup will be announced Sept. 17, according to the announcement.

Those interested in going do not need tickets, and showings are “rain or shine.” Movie-goers will need an FM radio to tune in to movie audio.

