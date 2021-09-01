“We serve folks of all walks, all faiths”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you have a caring heart and a listening ear, you may be a candidate for Stephen Ministry at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. For the first time in a couple of years, the hospital is offering free training for qualified volunteers who want to help patients and their loved ones.

“We’re going to teach you how to be a good listener,” said Reverend Randy Tingle, who serves as Chaplain and Pastoral Care Supervisor for the Knoxville hospital.

Tingle is filling the final slots for a 50-hour training class set to begin September 9. Tingle oversees the team of volunteers who can be a peaceful presence in times when people are feeling upset or uncertain.

He said about the training, “It shares in family systems therapy. It shares in crisis theory. It shares in all these different venues that you’ll approach as you walk with our patients.”

Sara Gibson has been volunteering for a couple of years after receiving her training, and explains that she feels honored to help patients and loved ones who are struggling.

“We get the privilege of going into that and trying to bring them hope,” said Gibson. She said she listens, always asks if they would like her to pray aloud, and tries to facilitate other resources they might need. “If you want to serve, this is a wonderful place to do it.”

Tingle said while he follows CDC protocols to safely serve COVID-19 patients and their families, he cannot permit the Stephen Ministry volunteers to follow him there. Instead, they will serve in the general hospital areas.

“And as a volunteer, we’re not going to put you in those hot spots. We’re not going to send you to our COVID units. We’re not going to send you to our COVID floors.”

Tingle teaches his volunteer team to listen without judgment and to offer support without promoting any particular faith. However, it often is their faith that gives volunteers like Gibson the ability to serve.

While only required to volunteer one hour per week, she typically spends one entire day serving each week. Her motivation? “God in me. He is the hope.”

You can get more information about the next training sessions by contacting Reverend Tingle at 865-331-1235 or rtingle@covhlth.com.

