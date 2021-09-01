YWAC needs volunteers to foster pets displaced from Hurricane Ida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Young-Williams Animal Center is asking for volunteers to foster animals that were rescued from the floodwaters in Louisiana.

Janet Testerman, CEO of YWAC, said that the shelter will provide everything you need to foster an animal.

“Our community has been fantastic about stepping up whenever there’s been a need to help the animals of this community and when other parts of the country have been impacted as well,” said Testerman.

Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday afternoon and is already cited for four deaths in Louisiana.

