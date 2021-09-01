Advertisement

YWAC needs volunteers to foster pets displaced from Hurricane Ida

The Young-Williams Animal Center is looking for volunteers so they can help animals displaced from Hurricane Ida.
Ringo / Source: Young-Williams Animal Center
Ringo / Source: Young-Williams Animal Center(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Young-Williams Animal Center is asking for volunteers to foster animals that were rescued from the floodwaters in Louisiana.

Janet Testerman, CEO of YWAC, said that the shelter will provide everything you need to foster an animal.

“Our community has been fantastic about stepping up whenever there’s been a need to help the animals of this community and when other parts of the country have been impacted as well,” said Testerman.

Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday afternoon and is already cited for four deaths in Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ag experts say fall armyworms have migrated to East Tennessee earlier this fall, where they can...
Invasion of the armyworms
Flooding on West Boulevard
Water rescue on Papermill Drive, according to officials
Crash closes I-75
Tractor-trailer crosses interstate, crash closes I-75
Some Knox County parents planned to keep their children out of school on Monday to up the...
Knox County parents planned ‘sick out’ due to COVID precautions in schools
Dollar General celebrates new Knoxville store
Dollar General celebrates new Knoxville store

Latest News

Voting location in Knox County.
Unofficial results of the Knoxville City Council primary election
Rounds of heavy rain and storms continue.
Ben tracks flood risks with heavy rain, storms from Ida
World champion rowing team member for USA Junior National squad
Knoxville’s World Champion on the Water
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken on Sutherland Avenue in Knoxville, Tennessee
Milton humbled by chance to be QB1