Brief taste of fall for a couple of days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are clearing out and cooling off for your Thursday. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures means it is officially football time in Tennessee!

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a beautiful Thursday, with a mostly sunny sky. There is a cool breeze out of the Northeast up to 10 mph at times. Highs are around 80 degrees this afternoon. With the lower humidity, it feels much more comfortable in the shade. For your I’m All Vol Forecast, keep in mind it’s cooling quick. Sunset is actually right at 8 PM, so it cools quickly starting at kickoff.

Tailgating forecast (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll actually start Friday in the 50s, and then warm to around 83 degrees with more clouds at times.

A cold front moves through this weekend, with spotty pop-ups possible Saturday and then scattered rain and storms Sunday. Saturday warms to around 85 degrees, but then the scattered storms leaves Sunday closer to 79 degrees.

We’ll start off next week with clearing and some mild afternoons, ahead of a few more showers mid-week.

We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts.

Thursday Morning's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.